Bali Brother’s Kitchen, an Asian-style food truck featuring fresh hibachi bowls and chef specials, now has a permanent home located in the drive between the A.L. Colaizzo building and the midtown parking lot next to Rusty Gold on Pike Street.
Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck is on DoorDash or order ahead for pick-up by calling/texting 724-250-0112. Check the Facebook page at Balibrotherskitchen.
Two new changes in parking enforcement have recently been made to benefit merchants and visitors in the downtown business district:
Parking is free from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily and on weekends.
Two new five-minute pick-up/drop-off parking spots have been added to the downtown. Located on Pike Street in front of ARC Human Services and along South Central Ave next to the A.L. Colaizzo building, these temporary stop spots will increase convenience and access to local businesses.
Canonsburg Town Park pool is currently looking for summer employees, including lifeguards, morning pool cleaners, morning restroom cleaners and day cleaners. For questions and more information, email canonsburgpoolmanager22@gmail.com.
Canonsburg Town Park turns 100 this year. Various activities are in the works to commemorate this anniversary on May 27-28, June 24-25, July 22-23 and August 5-6. Details and events for each weekend are coming soon. Follow Canonsburg Park and Recreation on Facebook or the Canonsburg borough website, canonsburgboro.com.
