Bali Brother’s Kitchen, an Asian-style food truck featuring fresh hibachi bowls and chef specials, now has a permanent home located in the drive between the A.L. Colaizzo building and the midtown parking lot next to Rusty Gold on Pike Street.

Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck is on DoorDash or order ahead for pick-up by calling/texting 724-250-0112. Check the Facebook page at Balibrotherskitchen.

