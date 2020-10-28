The story of Town Park is known by many but will be new to so many more. This 52-acre community park is nestled in a residential area in the west end section of Canonsburg. The amenities within the park are rich in history and new in design. Owned by the borough, the park is governed by a park board and supported by the Friends of Town Park, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance and improve the various park assets for the Canonsburg community’s growing needs.
Community contributions provide most of the funding for the park. Three softball fields and a large concession welcome all regional communities to compete in this spacious part of the park. The newly built outdoor, high school regulation basketball court is finished with the latest sport court surface and provides a modern and multipurpose option. The park’s newest addition, three pickleball courts, offer Canonsburg’s local pickleball club, along with visitors and clubs from surrounding communities, a beautifully landscaped facility to enjoy today’s hottest sports craze. And for the young and young at heart, a bustling skate park and four playgrounds provide additional play and exercise opportunities.
In addition to the various sports amenities, three rentable pavilions and the historic Crosby House are nestled in the park’s quaint setting. Pavilions and benches, sponsored by local families and organizations, are located among the trees, pathways and gentle terrain, reminding us of our continued support of the community and the park’s history. A large outdoor amphitheater hosts summer concerts, while holiday celebrations and bonfires bring the community together.
Located in the center of the park is its main attraction: the pool. Construction on the Town Park Pool began in 1934 through a series of post-depression projects, making it one of the oldest and largest of its kind. This community amenity is open to the public and offers exceptionally affordable daily admission or season passes. If you’re for your next gathering spot for a school, sport, birthday, or company event, the Town Park pool is available for evening rentals and may just fit the bill.
Celebrating its 97th birthday this year, Canonsburg Town Park has created cherished memories for many generations. We invite you to join us, enjoy all the park has to offer, and start creating your own memories in our beloved town park.