Nov. 5: "Be Red Cross Ready"

Nov. 7: Ballroom dancing demonstration by Pittsburgh Ballroom Seniors

Nov. 8: Veteran's tribute with Post 175 and Gateway Hospice.

Nov. 11: Center decorated by the "Old Fashioned Christmas" committee as a Candyland in anticipation of the annual holiday celebration with Hallmark

Nov. 12: Shelby of Foster Grandparents Program

Nov. 13: Paul with Erb Physical Therapists

Nov. 14: Monthly Business meeting

Nov. 21: Thanksgiving Luncheon with staff from the Greenery serving and door prizes; North Strabane Intermediate school makes placemats

Nov. 22: Townview visits for horseracing

Nov. 25: Birthday Party Day

Nov. 27: Free manicures

Nov. 30: Christmas Party at the center with a catered dinner and DJ Froggy

Dec. 12: Christmas luncheon with staff from the Greenery serving and door prizes; monthly Business meeting.

Dec. 30: Birthday Party Day

The senior center publishes a monthly newsletter, The Beat. Visit ourseniorcenter.com.

