Nov. 5: "Be Red Cross Ready"
Nov. 7: Ballroom dancing demonstration by Pittsburgh Ballroom Seniors
Nov. 8: Veteran's tribute with Post 175 and Gateway Hospice.
Nov. 11: Center decorated by the "Old Fashioned Christmas" committee as a Candyland in anticipation of the annual holiday celebration with Hallmark
Nov. 12: Shelby of Foster Grandparents Program
Nov. 13: Paul with Erb Physical Therapists
Nov. 14: Monthly Business meeting
Nov. 21: Thanksgiving Luncheon with staff from the Greenery serving and door prizes; North Strabane Intermediate school makes placemats
Nov. 22: Townview visits for horseracing
Nov. 25: Birthday Party Day
Nov. 27: Free manicures
Nov. 30: Christmas Party at the center with a catered dinner and DJ Froggy
Dec. 12: Christmas luncheon with staff from the Greenery serving and door prizes; monthly Business meeting.
Dec. 30: Birthday Party Day
The senior center publishes a monthly newsletter, The Beat. Visit ourseniorcenter.com.