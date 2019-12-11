Jan. 6 at 10:30 a.m.: Memorial service for all members that passed in the prior year.

Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m.: Business meeting

Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m.: Meet & Greet with Rep. Tim O’Neal

Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m.: Martin Luther King tribute

Closed Jan. 20

Jan 23 at 10:30 a.m.: Miss Martha with crafts or Bingo

Jan. 27 at 11:00 a.m.: Birthday Party Day

Feb. 7: Go Red Day

Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m.: Business meeting

Closed Feb. 17

Feb 14: Valentine’s day party

Feb. 24: Birthday Party Day

Feb. 25: Mardi Gras party

