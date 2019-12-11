Jan. 6 at 10:30 a.m.: Memorial service for all members that passed in the prior year.
Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m.: Business meeting
Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m.: Meet & Greet with Rep. Tim O’Neal
Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m.: Martin Luther King tribute
Closed Jan. 20
Jan 23 at 10:30 a.m.: Miss Martha with crafts or Bingo
Jan. 27 at 11:00 a.m.: Birthday Party Day
Feb. 7: Go Red Day
Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m.: Business meeting
Closed Feb. 17
Feb 14: Valentine’s day party
Feb. 24: Birthday Party Day
Feb. 25: Mardi Gras party