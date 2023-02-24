The Canonsburg Senior Center at 30 E. Pike St. hosts a diverse population of seniors and serves a hot, nutritious lunch daily for a suggested donation of $2, offering guest speakers and activities. The senior center will host a spring fling dance on March 20 with DJ Froggy from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with pot roast served for lunch. Call 724-745-5443 for reservations.
