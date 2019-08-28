• August 30 Shelby & Barb with Townview are here at 10:30 a.m. with Horse Racing.

• Saturday Sept 7 Super Bingo open to the public, doors open at 4 p.m., $20 a ticket

• Thursday, Sept 12 monthly business meeting.

• Wednesday, Sept 18 at 10:30 a.m. “Tuesday Table Ladies” here to promote their books, “Where’s Laura?” & “Winters Coming”

• Oktoberfest is Sept 20 – Sept 22

• Tuesday, Sept 24 Dan & Sam are here at 10:30 a.m. with “Name that Tune.”

• Thursday, Sept 26 is Senior Expo at Washington Crown Center Mall beginning at 9 a.m.

• Saturday Sept 28 is Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Wild Things Park.

