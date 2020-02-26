March Activities
March 2 at 10:30 a.m.: Rep. Tim O’Neals office will present a workshop on rent/tax rebate
March 4 and 18: Barb will do nails for free
March 7 at 4 p.m.: SUPER BINGO, tickets are $20. Open to the public, no one under 18 admitted. $1,000 Jackpot, King Tutts, snacks for sale.
March 12 at 10:30 a.m.: Business Meeting
March 13 and 27: Jeffrey’s Drugstore will be on-site to provide health screenings
March 16 at 10:30 a.m.: Beltone will present ear info
March 19 at 12:30 p.m.: SPRING FLING dance with DJ Froggy
March 23: Trip to TRAX farms after lunch
March 26 at 10:30 a.m.: Cathy from Hawthorne will do Grocery Bingo
April Activities
April 1 and 15: Barb will do nails for free
April 8 at 10 a.m.: 500 Bid Tournament at McDonald Cecil Senior Center, sign up by April 1
April 9: Business Meeting
April 10: CLOSED for Good Friday
April 17 at 10:30 a.m.: Nutrition Education with Brenda
April 20 at 10 a.m.: Pool Tournament at Burgettstown Senior Center, sign up by April 13