At their board meeting on March 26, the Canon-McMillan School District Board of School Directors approved the declaration of supplies as surplus for the school district due to the school closure. It authorized the administration to donate masks and gloves to the Canonsburg Hospital Emergency Room Department. On March 27, the hospital staff graciously accepted the needed supplies, as seen in the photo.
Canonsburg Hospital receives donations from Canon-McMillan
