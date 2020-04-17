Canonsburg Hospital

Canon-McMillan’s Superintendent Michael Daniels with Canonsburg Hospital’s Emergency Room Staff

At their board meeting on March 26, the Canon-McMillan School District Board of School Directors approved the declaration of supplies as surplus for the school district due to the school closure. It authorized the administration to donate masks and gloves to the Canonsburg Hospital Emergency Room Department. On March 27, the hospital staff graciously accepted the needed supplies, as seen in the photo.

