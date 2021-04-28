If you have driven through the downtown area and admired the colorful new perennial gardens located in front of the Rite Aid Plaza or the beautiful summer and fall planters in the downtown business district, you have the Canonsburg Garden Club to thank. This newly formed committee is an informal gathering of committed community members on a mission to keep Canonsburg beautiful, one flower at a time.
In addition to planting new flowers and shrubs, the Canonsburg Garden Club has weeded and cleaned garden beds at the entrance of town, the Jean Popp Garden, and various other areas throughout the business district. Money for all plantings has been provided through fundraisers hosted by the group, along with a donation from the Canonsburg borough.
Plans for the upcoming year, fundraising and a gardening workshop are now in the works.
Volunteers are welcome; no prior gardening experience is needed! If you would like to join in the fun, email cbggardenclub@gmail.com for more information.