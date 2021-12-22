Canon-McMillan School District welcomed three new board members at the reorganization meeting on Dec. 7: Liz Gump of Cecil Township, Julie Chandler of Canonsburg Borough and Kathy Cooper of North Strabane Township. While all three come from different backgrounds, they all felt that there needed to be a change in the school board’s perspective.
Cooper, for example, wanted to be sure that decisions were made in the best interest of the teachers and students.
Gump has children attending middle and high school and felt the school board could benefit from a fresh voice and parent’s perspective.
Chandler also felt there was a need for change and is honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to represent that change.
All three have strong backgrounds in leadership. Gump has worked for 22 years as an account executive in the information technology staffing/consulting industry. Chandler’s experience is in business administration and leadership. Cooper has been a licensed real estate broker for the last 30+ years, working primarily with production builders in the South Hills and most recently with the Karen Marshall Group at Keller Williams. While all three have different but strong backgrounds, they all want the community to remember that they will be reasonable and level-headed, and they genuinely care about what is on the hearts and minds of people in the district.
The Canon-McMillan School District and community welcome them to the School Board!