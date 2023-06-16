The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college and public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools. A joint partnership and presentation of the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum, the recipient will be recognized during Grammy Award Week 2024.
The award is open to current U.S. music teachers, and anyone can nominate a teacher – students, parents, friends, colleagues, community members, school deans and administrators. Teachers can also nominate themselves, and nominated teachers are notified and invited to fill out an application.
Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students’ lives. The 10th annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 66th Annual Grammy Awards and various events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.
Fifteen semi-finalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants.
A total of 212 music teachers from 197 cities have been announced as quarterfinalists for the Music Educator Award. In total, over 2,000 initial nominations were submitted. In addition to our quarterfinalists, 123 legacy applicants from 2023 will also be eligible to win this year’s award.
Deanna Grandstaff says she is truly honored to be a quarterfinalist.
“It is an honor to have my work in teaching elementary band recognized by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum for the second consecutive year. It is incredible to have beginning band in the spotlight, being given due respect for how important it is to educate the whole child starting at a young age. I am thrilled to share this honor with my incredible young musicians who are the bright future of music creators.”
“This recognition is a reflection of what we have always known within the Canon-McMillan school community, and that is that we have award-winning educators. This is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of Mrs. Grandstaff. Thank you to the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum for recognizing and honoring Mrs. Grandstaff and her commitment to music education,” assistant to the superintendent for 7-12 Ken Crowley shared.
