Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA announced the winners of the agency’s first essay contest, which took place in October in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Students in Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties were invited to submit a 250-word essay addressing the question, “What could you do to activate change in your community to end domestic violence?” The agency received over 20 entries. Entries were judged by DVSSP’s prevention and outreach staff,
Winners were:
First place: Jenna Kolaczynski of Canonsburg, a junior at Canon-McMillan High School
Second place: Nikki Zhang of Canonsburg, a junior at Canon-McMillan High School
Third place: Tylie Perok of Coal Center, a junior at Charleroi Area High School
Winners received cash prizes and a certificate to recognize their efforts to prevent domestic violence.