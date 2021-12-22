DVAM contest winners 2021.jpeg

From left, are Canon-McMillan High School Assistant Principal Jenna Handra, Jenna Kolaczynski, Nikki Zhang, DVSSP Director of Prevention Alexandra Brooks and DVSSP Communications Specialist Leslie Orbin.

Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA announced the winners of the agency’s first essay contest, which took place in October in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Students in Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties were invited to submit a 250-word essay addressing the question, “What could you do to activate change in your community to end domestic violence?” The agency received over 20 entries. Entries were judged by DVSSP’s prevention and outreach staff,

Winners were:

First place: Jenna Kolaczynski of Canonsburg, a junior at Canon-McMillan High School

Second place: Nikki Zhang of Canonsburg, a junior at Canon-McMillan High School

Third place: Tylie Perok of Coal Center, a junior at Charleroi Area High School

Winners received cash prizes and a certificate to recognize their efforts to prevent domestic violence.

