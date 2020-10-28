If you have a bachelor’s degree and would be interested in becoming a substitute teacher, Canon-McMillan has the opportunity to issue emergency certification to qualifying candidates. Everyone who completes the substitute teacher academy and their required clearances will be able to substitute teach throughout the district for the 2020-2021 school year. At this time, Canon-McMillan students are either fully remote (online five days a week) or hybrid (in school two days, online three days); however, substitutes report to the buildings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. (Wednesdays are on an as-needed basis)
Please see the attached flyer for more details. Email any questions to bepplerr@cmsd.k12.pa.us.