By Morgan Northy
Director of Public Relations
Canon-McMillan School District
All Canon-McMillan families are invited to a special evening parent council meeting on March 21 at the new Canon-McMillan Middle School. Guest speaker Dr. Greg Taranto will be speaking to parents on the influence of social media and vaping on today’s children. Mental health issues and nicotine usage are high among today’s children. Parents will learn ways to help their children navigate away from the pitfalls associated with social media and vaping. The district strongly urges all parents, especially elementary and middle school parents, to attend.
Taranto currently serves as the district’s assistant to the superintendent for K-6 curriculum and instruction. Before his current position, Taranto was the middle school principal for the past 20 years. He has spoken and written on internet safety and social media for the past 20 years and vaping for over five years. His passion for these topics is personal, as Taranto has seen firsthand the problems social media and vaping both have caused in many children’s lives as a principal. He will present practical information and strategies for parents.
Following Taranto’s presentation, the new Canon-McMillan Middle School will be open to the community to tour. Staff members will be available throughout the building to answer questions.
