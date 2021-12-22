Substitute bus drivers: Canon-McMillan School District is looking for school bus drivers. Free training is offered, and the substitute rate starts at $17/hr. Contact the transportation department at 724-745-1502 or email transportation@cmsd.k12.pa.us.
Substitute school vehicle drivers: Drivers will work 2-hour shifts in the morning and 2-hour shifts in the afternoon. The pay rate is $15.08/hour. To apply, please email Rachel Beppler (bepplerr@cmsd.k12.pa.us)
Substitute food service workers: The Canon-McMillan School District is accepting applications for substitute cafeteria workers district-wide. ($10.00/hour) To apply, please contact Rachel Beppler at bepplerr@cmsd.k12.pa.usor 724-746-2940 x9105. EOE
For a complete list of available positions within Canon-McMillan School District, please stop by the district website at cmsd.k12.pa.us.