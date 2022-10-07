The Canon-McMillan School District’s Hall of Honor recognizes individuals who, through their accomplishments or contributions, have distinguished themselves in academia, athletics, arts, citizenry and valor. On Sept. 2, three new members were inducted into Canon-McMillan School District’s Hall of Honor 2022: Luke Blanock, George O’Korn and Jim Reynolds.
There were 24 nominations for the current Hall of Honor members to vote on since some were carried over from 2018 and 2019 while the process was paused during COVID. Out of the 24 total nominations, four declined the nomination, and some declined being recognized on Canon-McMillan’s website and social media. The district felt that since there were so many outstanding nominations, the community would want to know who they were. Some of the people that were nominated for the Hall of Honor Class of 2022 can be found in the article on our website, cmsd.k12.pa.us. There is a brief video from the three new inductees as well. The very fact that they were nominated makes them each a standout and a leader in our community. We hope they will continue to “stand and deliver” in their chosen fields, and they will continue to honor their family, themselves, and our community with their great work and efforts daily.
The three new members, Blanock, O’Korn and Reynolds, will have plaques in Canon-McMillan High School’s Atrium along with the rest of the current Hall of Honor members. Voting for the Class of 2023 is now open, and the form can be found on the Class of 2023 Hall of Honor Nominations bubble on our website, cmsd.k12.pa.us. Voting is open until April 2023.
