By Morgan Northy
The Canon-McMillan School District is hiring for the following substitute positions: day-to-day substitutes, cafeteria workers, van and bus drivers, custodians, paraeducators and secretaries.
These substitute positions offer a flexible work schedule district-wide with the possibility of becoming permanent.
Application packets are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the District Central Office at 1 N. Jefferson Ave. in Canonsburg.
For more details about these positions and a complete list of available roles within Canon-McMillan School District, please visit the district website at cmsd.k12.pa.us.
