The teachers of the Canon-McMillan Education Association were eager to help their community through a difficult time resulting from COVID-19. Many teachers reached out to the executive board of their association, offering assistance to local families in need. Once CMEA learned that a food distribution event in April was not able to meet the overwhelming demand, the association knew where to focus the attention and energy of their 343 members. The executive board contacted its membership by email, asking for monetary donations to the Canonsburg-Houston Food Bank. The response was fantastic. In just under three weeks, CMEA raised $10,000 to help feed area families in need.
Teachers made donations on behalf of themselves and their families. Word of the efforts quickly spread, and contributions came in from the district’s generous support staff members and other employees. Families within the community also learned of the fundraiser and felt moved to donate.
After the final day of collections, the CMEA executive board made its own donation to round out the total to $10,000. The funds raised will allow the Canonsburg-Houston Food Bank to continue its mission to serve the evolving needs of area families.