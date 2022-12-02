After sixteen in the Canon-McMillan School District and twenty-five years in education, director of curriculum and instruction Grace Lani retired from her position with Canon-McMillan School District at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
Her replacements were approved at the September school board meeting. They may be recognizable as the former principal of Canonsburg Middle School, Greg Taranto, and the former principal of Canon-McMillan High School, Ken Crowley. Greg Taranto will be taking on the role of assistant to the superintendent for K-6, and Ken Crowley will be assuming the position of assistant to the superintendent for 7-12. Assistant Superintendent Scott Chambers’s title has also changed to deputy superintendent.
With their predecessors taking on these new roles within the district, the school board approved two new principals for Canon-McMillan High School and Canonsburg Middle School at the recent meeting. Brittany Taylor will be the new principal of Canon-McMillan High School, and Ken Schrag for being announced as the new principal of the Canonsburg/Canon-McMillan Middle School. Jenna Handra and Thomas Orr also had title changes to academic principal. Learn a bit about them below and even more about them in the article on the website at cmsd.k12.pa.us
Dr. Greg Taranto, assistant to the superintendent for K-6Taranto served as the principal of Canonsburg Middle School for the past seventeen years and as the assistant principal for another year and a half before becoming principal.
Taranto shared, “While I will always cherish my time as Canonsburg Middle School’s principal, I look forward to this next chapter to have the opportunity to work with teachers and administrators from all the buildings. CMS is in good hands now with a veteran administrator in Mr. Schrag and a top-notch faculty and staff. I also look forward to working with Mr. Crowley closely, with the support of Mr. Daniels and Mr. Chambers, as we plan and initiate how to best prepare the district’s students for an ever-changing world.”
Ken Crowley, assistant to the superintendent for 7-12Crowley has served as the principal of Canon-McMillan High School since January 2019 and has been with the Canon-McMillan School District since 2015.
Crowley noted, “While I will miss working with the students and staff of Canon-McMillan High School on a daily basis, I am excited to continue to work with Ms. Taylor and the high school faculty and am thrilled to get to work with Mr. Schrag and the faculty of CMS. I look forward to working with Dr. Taranto, as well as Mr. Daniels and Mr. Chambers, to implement initiatives and resources that will position CMSD as one of the best school districts in the region.”
Ken Schrag, Canonsburg Middle School principalKen Schrag served as the assistant principal of Canonsburg Middle School for the past sixteen years. Prior to his administrative role, Schrag was a science teacher at the middle school for six years.
Schrag is honored for this opportunity, adding, “A significant portion of my time in education has been at the middle level. While it can be a challenging age to work with, helping these students navigate the transition from elementary to high school has been rewarding. I am honored that the district has given me this opportunity and am looking forward to continuing to work alongside a top-notch staff at our nationally-recognized middle school.”
Brittany Taylor, Canon-McMillan High School principal
Taylor has been an employee at Canon-McMillan High School for five years. During her five years at Canon-McMillan, she has held the positions of school counselor and assistant principal. However, Taylor has been affiliated with the Canon-McMillan School District for 18 years since she was a 2008 graduate.
Ms. Taylor is honored and excited to continue the tradition of excellence at the Canon-McMillan School District. She is even more excited to continue working with the faculty, staff, administration, students and the community.
“We will continue to be CM Strong!”
