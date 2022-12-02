After sixteen in the Canon-McMillan School District and twenty-five years in education, director of curriculum and instruction Grace Lani retired from her position with Canon-McMillan School District at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

Her replacements were approved at the September school board meeting. They may be recognizable as the former principal of Canonsburg Middle School, Greg Taranto, and the former principal of Canon-McMillan High School, Ken Crowley. Greg Taranto will be taking on the role of assistant to the superintendent for K-6, and Ken Crowley will be assuming the position of assistant to the superintendent for 7-12. Assistant Superintendent Scott Chambers’s title has also changed to deputy superintendent.

