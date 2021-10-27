The U.S. News & World Report t K-12 directory encompasses 102,610 preschools, elementary, middle school and high schools searchable by state, district or city near you. The data used to determine their rankings includes student diversity, teachers, counselors, test scores and more.
The following Canon-McMillan schools were ranked in the top 30% of elementary schools in the state of Pennsylvania with the following rankings out of 1,607 schools:
53: South Central Elementary School
70: Hills-Hendersonville Elementary
219: Muse Elementary School
257: Wylandville Elementary School
314: Cecil Intermediate School
Canonsburg Middle School ranked in the top 30% of middle schools in Pennsylvania with a ranking of 58 out of 877 schools.
Other rankings out of 1,607 schools:
783 North Strabane Elementary
828 Borland Manor
225, Canon-McMillan High, out of 711 high schools.