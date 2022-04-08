By Morgan Northy
Director of Public Relations
Canon-McMillan School District
The Pittsburgh Penguins and CGI, a global IT and business consulting services firm with a strong presence in Pittsburgh, are teaming up to launch the first Tech Academy for Pittsburgh area students.
The Pittsburgh Penguins Tech Academy Powered by CGI will allow up to 100 students to participate in an immersive “in-the-field” experience at PPG Paints Arena while learning from leaders in sports and business technology.
Principal Ken Crowley sent an email to certain teachers and counselors about this program, and they informed their students about it. Students who showed interest had to complete a multi-essay questionnaire as part of the application process. Three students from Canon-McMillan High School were selected to participate. Olivia Joos (grade 11), Allie Friel (grade 10) and Nathan McWilliams (grade 11) were selected. On Feb. 28, they attended a Welcome Event for the program at PPG Paints Arena.
The Tech Academy took place on March 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. Selected students in the program were guided through a series of sessions as they learned about the technology used in Pittsburgh Penguins’ analytics and research, in-game entertainment, mobile ticketing, customer relationship management, sports and exercise science and more.
Following the Tech Academy, students had the opportunity to submit a student project for a chance to win technology services and updates for their school, a VIP Penguins experience, a presentation from Penguins and CGI executives at their school, and the opportunity to present their project in front of an audience of technology and business executives.