The Environmental Club at Canon-McMillan High School recently organized a cleanup event. Members of student council and National Honor Society, along with two students from Muse Elementary (Coral Geist in fourth grade and Tyde Geist in kindergarten), joined in to help clean up litter on Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Advanced placement environmental science and environmental science and zoology teacher Chelsea Geist broke the students into four groups.
One group stayed at the high school and cleaned up around the building. The next group was sent down Boone Ave. The third group headed across the bridge on Boone Ave., and the fourth group went down Elm Street towards South Central Elementary. Geist said a total of 54 students participated, and 46 bags of trash were collected. The Environmental Club is planning another cleanup event directly after school one day this fall if they can get it to work with students’ schedules.