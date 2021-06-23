There were five areas of study in the Envirothon competition: wildlife, aquatics, forestry, soils, and current events. Students train all year with Chelsea Geist, AP Environmental Science, Environmental Science & Zoology Teacher at Canon-McMillan Senior High School, about the concepts for each category and are tested in April. Usually, this is an all outdoor competition, but it was online for the first time this year.
“We missed being able to compete outdoors and hope we can get back outside next year,” says Geist.
Congratulations to all involved on this great achievement!