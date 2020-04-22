Once it was announced that school would be closed for the first couple weeks during the global COVID-19 pandemic, Canon-McMillan School District immediately went into action. The district knew that for many students, school was more than just a place of education for them; for some, it was their only meal for the day. Three years ago, the food service guidelines deemed Canon-McMillan non-eligible to serve summer foods. Since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in unplanned school closures, the district applied for a waiver to serve food to their students while school was not in session. Thanks to the hard work on the part of the district’s Food Service Department, as well as intervention from Canonsburg Mayor Rhome and State Representative Tim O’Neal, the district received approval to serve food during the closure. Initially, that approval started off with just two locations – Canon-McMillan High School (314 Elm St. Ext., Canonsburg) and Muse Elementary (40 Muse School St., Muse). It didn’t take long for approvals to be granted for two additional locations – Canonsburg Middle School (25 E. College St., Canonsburg) and Wylandville Elementary (1254 Route 519, Eighty-Four).
After the second day of handing out meals, Assistant Food Services Director, Lizanne Boni, could tell that bringing kids for the lunches was stressful for many parents.
“I could clearly see the stress building as parents and students weren’t sure of what was to happen next. This situation was unthinkable. I thought of the parents and that maybe having to bring the kids out every day to receive meals might be a bit difficult. I am a mother of three and I remember that sometime they didn’t want to go places. So if I could make things a little easier for them and ease some of the stress, then why not.”
She came up with the idea of dressing up in costumes to serve the lunches and mentioned her plan to district employee Sally Adamski and Food Service Director Erin Bandi, and they were quickly on board.
They had a couple of costumes in the cafeteria storage, and Boni had some at home. Most of the costumes were from her kids when they were younger. She also has a sister who loves to sew, and they could ask her for any getup, and she would make it happen. Each of them was able to bring in some type of costume from home once everyone started to think about what they might have. Recently they had received some costumes from other staff to assist in their wardrobe as well. It became something fun for them since they are under much stress also. They don’t typically have a theme, it’s just what they can do that day. Often times it’s their mood that may be reflected in their costumes. However, they did plan a couple theme days. One day they wore the “No Hate, Just Love” shirts that were designed as a part of the school’s No Place For Hate Initiative, and another day was pajama day.
The community reacted with overwhelming joy and happiness. Bandi said she had received flowers from a family’s front yard with an invitation to give the vase back and have it refilled every time the flowers die, and a thank you card.
“I also have a 10-year-old at home, and at times, it has become a little stressful not being at home as much as I would like. But, when I see all the students and parents who genuinely love to come through and see you every day, it does make a world of difference. It’s a constant reminder that at the end of the day, I am the blessed one for being able to help out when families need it the most. My cafeteria staff misses the students also. We usually have one person help with handing out, and the students get so excited when they see the familiar faces from the cafeteria.”
For some, it has become a game to guess what costumes they will be wearing. Some parents take pictures, and Boni is sure some people might think this is nonsense, but she doesn’t care.
“I don’t really care about how goofy I look. It’s more about making someone smile and just being my silly self. Why not have fun when you can. I heard the laughter and excited screams from the kids as the cars approached. Some kids wore their own costumes and wanted to tell me about it as well. One child requested the banana again so we made that happen. I have also received a request for a clown, I’ll have to work on that one. I have received many ‘thank yous’ from the kids, and one, in particular, made me a bracelet. That same day I received a thank you card from a teenager. I was in tears. Another carful of children said ‘we love you.’ The response from the families has helped to keep me motivated to come up with more ideas for costumes as this crisis continues.”
It wasn’t long before the district’s business manager Joni Mansmann decided to dress up as well. Boni thinks it speaks volumes of her care and concern for the children in the district. This has become the staff’s way of showering love to the students in the community. Boni jokes that she has a new respect for Halloween
“I will say that I have a newfound respect for kids who dress up for Halloween. Sometimes it’s very difficult to maneuver around.”
Make sure you come out to see the staff every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Canon-McMillan High School, Canonsburg Middle School, Muse Elementary or Wylandville Elementary Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. to see what costumes they’ll be in that day! Breakfast and lunch for Saturday and Sunday will also be available when lunch is picked up on Friday! Also, children no longer need to be present in the vehicle to receive meals. These services are open to all Canon-McMillan Families with children ages 2-18.
Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we navigate through these ever-changing times.