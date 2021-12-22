Three Canon-McMillan varsity cheerleaders represented the community and school district as Universal Cheerleaders Association All-American Cheerleaders in Honolulu Dec. 4-8.
This past summer, they were chosen as All-Americans at the UCA summer camp. Those three cheerleaders were: senior captain and two-time Varsity All-American Madeliene Patragas, senior captain and two-time varsity All-American Katie Maxwell and junior Mia Vester.
The students performed in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade at 6 p.m. local time on Dec. 7 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the bombings on Pearl Harbor. While there, they visited Pearl Harbor and toured the USS Missouri. They also had the opportunity to meet WWII Veterans and a Pearl Harbor survivor.
Congratulations to these cheerleaders and their families on this fantastic accomplishment.