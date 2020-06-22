When the national pandemic started and the stay at home order was issued, many writers and celebrities began reading books to children online.
Second grader and “book hero” at Muse Elementary Andrew Bricker was another who read his story “School Monsters” live on his social media accounts. Beth Farnsworth, Muse Elementary’s school librarian, is the one who first bound and barcoded Andrew’s book and noticed how popular it became.
“Andrew was very excited to share the book that he published with his classmates. He brought the book to the Muse Elementary Library in October 2019. I congratulated Andrew for all of his hard work and dedication and took his picture with the book to post on the Muse Elementary Library Facebook page. I am thrilled that he has shared his passion for writing with his peers. His classmates enjoyed checking out the book, and Andrew has inspired them to create their own short stories.”
A friend of Andrew’s parents mentioned that she got a book published through Uncle Dave’s Art Studio. Andrew’s parents sent the live storytelling of “School Monsters” to Uncle Dave’s Art Studio, and he immediately wanted to publish it.
According to their Facebook page, Uncle Dave’s Art studio is “an award-winning children’s book author and illustrator. He was born with dyslexia, ADD, and Asperger’s. He was in learning disability classes all his life. He used art as his escape from reality. He now uses his imagination to create beautiful worlds and inspire and motivate kids of all ages. He is passionate about helping kids overcome their disabilities and goes to schools giving motivational and anti-bullying speeches. Almost all his books rhyme and have a craft or learning aspect to them.”
Andrew wrote the entire book and did every illustration, including the cover. Andrew and his family saw every page as it was published. Though he keeps a small portion of the proceeds in his piggy bank, most of the proceeds are being donated to Mac Pacs. Mac Pacs is a program started by the Canon-McMillan Horizon Foundation to provide weekend meals for children in the district who might otherwise go hungry.
Andrew says now it is even more critical to help those in need.
“I want to make sure kids at my school have enough food, especially now,” he said.
His parents contacted his principals, Tula Dziak and Tom Theodore, who gave them the contact information for Mac Pacs.
Andrew is now an author on Goodreads, his book is on sale on Amazon and he has his own author Facebook page! Riverstone Book Store is reviewing his book to sell, and he is planning signings at two book stores when it’s possible. Andrew says he is working on a series about a superhero called Bikey Man. Andrew hopes to inspire kids to read and write like he is inspired by Dav Pilkey, writer of books like “Captain Underpants.” Andrew is hoping to send Pilkey a signed copy of his book since Pilkey sent Andrew a signed copy of one of his books for Christmas.
Signed (personalized inscriptions by request) copies of the book can be purchased locally on Andrew’s Facebook page, @AuthorAndrewBricker, or shipped direct (unsigned) through Amazon. Buying Bricker’s published book “School Monsters,” which will soon be available in both Washington and Allegheny County library systems, is another excellent way to give back and support local charities like Mac Pacs.