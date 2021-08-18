Though the 2020-2021 school year was challenging, the district thanks students, parents, and staff members for also making it successful! Through combined efforts from all of you and the protocols in place at the district, we were able to return to four days a week of in-person instruction with a limited number of school closures.
Based on input from the school community (98% of parents), the Pandemic Team recommended the Canon-McMillan School District start the 2021-2022 School Year with five days a week in-person learning and no remote option with optional face coverings. A Health and Safety Plan tailored to the school district’s unique needs was approved on June 24.
The Health and Safety Plan identifies how the district will maintain a safe environment for students and staff while providing instructional and non-instructional programs.
The Health and Safety Plan and Athletic Safety Plan are in place for the return of school Aug. 26, 2021, and can be found on our website on cmsd.k12.pa.us in the Coronavirus Update Center. Please be aware that the plans are based on current guidelines, which are subject to change at any given time.