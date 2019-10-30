The Canon-McMillan High School Technology Education Department offers two levels of robotics courses for students in grades 9-12. The classes provide students with a hands-on approach to learning in the areas of STEM and manufacturing. Curriculum focused on science, technology, engineering and math gets students to exercise critical thinking and problem-solving skills, as issues can have multiple solutions. The robotics program began about 12 years ago with the help of a grant from the Department of Defense. A brief overview of the courses included in this curriculum follows.
The level 1 robotics course teaches students the basics of agile robotics systems, such as industrial applications, proper terminology, programming and design. The course uses the VEX Robotics system to aid in the hands-on building. The level 2 robotics course started six years ago and focuses more on engineering and manufacturing to build a robot from scratch to compete in the BotsIQ battlebot competition. Perryman Company, located in Houston, is the industry partner that the district works closely with for design advice, as well as manufacturing some of the robot parts. Students have also obtained financial sponsorship and project assistance from other local businesses, as well. This has also provided students with a network of local companies and an understanding of what they do.
In the spring of 2016, Zach Maisner, a technology education teacher, saw a video by Casey Neistat, a popular YouTube creator, on his vacation flying a drone. This video inspired Maisner to bring this to the classroom. At the time, there was not much out there on commercial drones flying for recreational videos, let alone any in education. Maisner had an aha moment and decided this would be perfect for students entering the job market after high school. Imagine putting on their resume “Licensed Drone Operator with many hours of experience” and how that might get their name out there. That spring, Maisner went to the administration at Canon-McMillan and discussed his ideas about implementing drone technology in the classroom. They all agreed that this was a no brainer. Through the help of the High School, two drones, Phantom 3s, were purchased, and Maisner developed a curriculum that would incorporate a wide variety of aspects to use the drone in a course.
The drones are primarily used in the digital video production courses now, but initially, they focused on the engineering aspect of the technology. How can they use these in the field of engineering? With that, students learned everything from electrical and software in GPS signals and programming to environmental issues with farmers and crops, to public safety and the police departments in rescue situations. Students developed land surveys for local farms and performed search and rescue reconnaissance activities that could help police and fire rescue personnel. The students, during the construction of the new Muse Elementary, got a bird’s eye view of the vast scope of work being completed for this new building. Also, during the construction of the renovation at the High School, students created construction update videos to provide their classmates and faculty a first-hand overview of the construction.
Drone technology is more and more becoming an everyday activity to not just in the military but also in the private sector with commercials, farming, real estate and movie productions. Maisner feels that providing students with this opportunity to learn how to use drones, whether it is for personal or professional use, will increase their employability after high school. Maisner hopes to continue to develop drone knowledge and usage at Canon-McMillan, pushing the envelope for students to challenge themselves in new technologies and ideas.