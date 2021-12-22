Canon-McMillan High School’s National Honor Society and Student Council partnered to coordinate a food drive before the holiday season. Nearly 4,000 items were donated to the Canonsburg Food Bank. First-period classrooms competed to see who could bring in the most donations. Winning classrooms were Mrs. Fazio and Mrs. Ulewicz. Congratulations to everyone involved on this great act of community service!
C-M National Honor Society and Student Council donate to Canonsburg Food Bank
