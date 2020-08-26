Bus
Buy Now

Canon-McMillan’s Transportation Department has immediate openings for part-time van drivers and ride-along monitors.

Shifts are short, typically only two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon, at $14.75+ an hour.

A CDL is not required, though a valid driver’s license is necessary. Those selected would have the opportunity to contribute to the Pennsylvania State Education Retirement System (PSERS).

For more information, please contact the district at 724-745-1502 or transportation@cmsd.k12.pa.us.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription