Canon-McMillan Senior High School has been placed in the top quarter of high schools nationwide evaluated by U.S. News & World Report.
The global authority in rankings and consumer advice, U.S. News & World Report recently revealed their list of the best high schools for 2020. This expansive edition ranks more schools across America than ever before, evaluating more than 17,700 public high schools on how well they serve all of their students, regardless of economic or ethnic background.
Canon-McMillan Senior High School is ranked No. 4,368 in the national rankings. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.
Canon-McMillan Senior High School ranked:
Top 24% in national rankings.
No. 175 in Pennsylvania high schools.
No. 35 in Pittsburgh metro area high schools.
The methodology takes a holistic approach to evaluate schools, focusing on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. College readiness measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.
The AP course participation rate is 30% at Canon-McMillan Senior High School.
Principal Ken Crowley thanks everyone involved with the school for this considerable achievement.
“For the past four weeks, our staff has been forced to think outside the box and to rethink how we educate our students at Canon-McMillan High School. Throughout that time, we have told them that they have had and are continuing to have a great impact on the lives of their students. This award is a validation of all of their hard work and efforts on behalf of our students. From the bus drivers that greet our students every morning; the teachers and staff that provide a stellar education; the custodians that ensure a clean learning environment; the cafeteria staff that provide a nutritious breakfast and lunch; our secretaries that keep everything running smoothly; to the coaches and leaders of our arts and athletic programs. They have all done their part to make Canon-McMillan High School a special place to work and learn. We are honored that our staff and students’ hard work has been noticed, and we are humbled by this prestigious recognition.”
Michael Daniels, school district superintendent, agrees.
“We couldn’t be more proud of the Canon-McMillan Senior High School for achieving this recognition. Thank you so much to our school board, our administrative team and our teachers who strive to make our school district a wonderful place for students to learn and prepare for the next steps in their lives beyond high school.”