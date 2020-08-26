Maura O’Neill, daughter of Kevin and Jennifer O’Neill of Canonsburg, is the recipient of the 2020 National Knights of Columbus John W. McDevitt, Fourth Degree, Scholarship.
The John W. McDevitt, Fourth Degree, Scholarship Fund was established in tribute to the 11th Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, John W. McDevitt, a distinguished educator during his career before becoming Deputy Supreme Knight and then Supreme Knight in 1964. The undergraduate scholarship award is $6,000.
Maura graduated with distinguished honors from Canon-McMillian High School. She will be attending Duquesne University this coming fall to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
The O’Neill family are members of St. Oscar Romero Parish in Canonsburg, where Kevin O’Neill is a member of Bishop Hugh C Boyle No. 922 Assembly and Canonsburg Council No. 3291.