In mid-May Canon-McMillan’s varsity Super Smash Bros Ultimate team competed for the state championship at Pittsburgh Technical College. C-M came in as the number 1 seed after having a perfect 8-0 regular season and an undefeated run through the playoffs.
“We faced off against the best players in Pennsylvania and came out on top. In addition to the huge first place trophy, the players came home with the first place prize money, $1,250,” Coach Brian Klebanski said.Congratulations to everyone involved on a fantastic first season!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.