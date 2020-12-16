Curbside operating hours – effective Nov. 30:
Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Parking: Our entrance and parking lot are behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.
Due to the Pennsylvania Department of Health advisory, the library building closed to the public beginning Monday, Nov. 30.
Library staff work in the building to provide library services and curbside pickup Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For curbside pickup, you may place your requests online for items in the WAGGIN catalog or by telephone. When notified that your items are available, drive to the library, and park in a designated curbside pickup space and call 724-745-1308 #1 to let us know you are there for pickup.
You may return items via the outside drive-up/walk-up drop boxes on North Jefferson Avenue, which have 24-hour access. Themed bags and Launchpads must be returned during Curbside Pickup. All returned items are placed in quarantine before being checked in and put back on the shelves.
During this time, we continue to offer programs virtually. Program announcements can be found on our website and Facebook page. Visit the library’s YouTube channel FSPLonline for playlists that include all of our virtual programs.
We are currently not accepting book donations, room rental applications, or scheduling library volunteers.
This change will remain in effect until further notice. Check our website, franksarrislibrary.org, or Facebook page for updates about changes in service or hours.
FSPL Book Club – The February book will be “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs. If interested, patrons are asked to register by calling the main circulation desk, 724-745-1308 option #1. If not meeting in person, we’ll use Zoom. Wednesday 2/10, 1 p.m.
#FSPLonline – Find us on YouTube FSPLonline
Mundo Mondays – An all-ages (with a focus on Pre-K – elementary) online storytime devoted to exploring and celebrating the differences and similarities between people all over the world. By sharing stories, we learn to understand and empathize with others regardless of culture or appearance.
Pre-K Discovery – This is a virtual storytime for ages 4-5 years. Your child will enjoy stories, discover numbers, letters, and develop their vocabulary. Each program is a chance for them to practice kindergarten readiness skills.
Wiggles & Giggles Live – A Facebook live program for ages 2-5 years. Tune in with your little ones to stretch, sing and dance. This program introduces new vocabulary and focuses on movement while developing gross motor, listening, and social skills.
Escuelita – An online storytime bridging English and Spanish, combining music, literacy, and movement. Building secondary language skills and promoting social skills all while developing gross and ﬁne motor skills. Escuelita is designed for ages two up to Pre-K. With easy access and no time constraints, Escuelita is another way to promote family time.
Bedtime Stories – A virtual storytime for all! Snuggle up with your little ones as we sing songs, learn lullabies and listen to stories that focus on the bedtime ritual. Ages: 1-5.
Family Story Time – An all-ages online storytime where you’ll share songs, stories and fun with a different member of our children’s programming staff each week.
Online Resources Virtual Library Card
Virtual library cards are available to all ages, and parent/guardian approval for those under age 18 is not required at this time. A virtual library card will allow you to access our electronic resources such as eBooks (OverDrive/Libby), audiobooks (OverDrive/Libby), electronic magazines (Flipster), comic books and graphic novels (LibraryPass’ ComicsPlus), movie streaming and children’s shows (Kanopy) and community courses (Universal Class) all from the comfort of your home. For more information, check our Resources page. There is no fee to register for a virtual library card. Additionally, because the resources are accessed electronically, you don’t have to worry about overdue fines or lost items.
Playaways
We have over 600 pre-loaded audiobooks available for check out! Listen in your car, while exercising or gardening or just sitting around the house. Lightweight and easy to use – they run on a battery, and you can listen using earbuds or through a speaker with an auxiliary cord.
Flipster
With Flipster, you can read popular magazines on your computer, mobile device or tablet! You’ll find magazines covering current events, cooking, celebrities and human-interest stories, beauty, wellness and more. To access, enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number.
LibraryPass
With LibraryPass’ ComicsPlus, you have access to more than 20,000 digital comics, graphic novels and manga–including popular titles like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Bee and Puppycat, Big Nate, My Little Pony, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Stranger Things, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and hundreds more. Titles are available for kids (ages 5+) through adult (ages 18+). Every title is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for offline reading – no waiting on holds lists, no wasting data! All you need is your library card. Find Library Pass under Resources at franksarrislibrary.org.
Kanopy
Kanopy is an on-demand film streaming service that allows FSPL cardholders free access to start streaming films instantly. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers. Stream up to eight available movies each month. To access, create an account with Kanopy, verify your email address and then enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting and more! Over 500 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing education courses anywhere anytime through a Wi-Fi connection. To get started, new users are asked to enter their library barcode number. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
OverDrive eBooks
Use your computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook, or tablets to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks and more using OverDrive and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7! This resource is also available as the Libby app.
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.