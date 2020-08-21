It all began back at the last Parent Faculty Organization meeting of the school year via Zoom back in April. The membership voted to donate $500 to the Canon-McMillan MacPacs program since many children and families within the Canon-Mac community were facing food insecurities during this time.
MacPacs, part of the Canon-McMillan Horizon Foundation, helps provide district elementary and intermediate school students food on the weekend when they might otherwise go without.
During this meeting in April, they were also scrambling to readjust many of their spring plans. Two of the most significant projects included Field Day T-shirts and yearbooks. Every year the PFO distributes free Field Day T-shirts and yearbooks to all students and staff. The PFO felt guilty that they had to cancel their T-shirt order at a small local business, so they decided to have a 2019/2020 school T-shirt design competition. They invited all students who wished to participate to submit a design and then held virtual voting. There were many amazing entries, but the overwhelming winning design was by a 2nd-grade student, Abby McGowan.
They also needed to complete their yearbook somehow. Their yearbook Chairperson, Michelle Zemba, worked hard and did a fantastic job adding remote learning photos submitted by parents to help finish their shortened year with pictures.
But now they had to figure out how to distribute both the T-shirts and yearbooks safely. So they decided to do a curbside pick-up at PFO's president Mo Garner's home. People pulled up, popped their trunk, waved and drove off.
They also came up with the idea that they could have a lemonade and snack stand while passing out the goodies. Because of our Borland Manors families' generosity, they were able to raise $315 in addition to the $500 that they were already donating for or a total of $815 to the MacPac program.
Students that participated in the lemonade stand included Bronwyn McGurty, Kaitlyn Zajac and Ella Garner from Borland Manor and Michaela Wachter, Chloe Plavi and Kelsey Garner, recent grads from NSIS. They all helped to operate the lemonade stand on two sweltering days while Mel McGurty and Mo Garner handed out yearbooks and T-shirts.
It was a huge success, and Canon-McMillan School District wants to thank these families for their hard work and dedication!