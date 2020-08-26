If you’re stuck in the house and looking for some entertainment, offerings sure to delight all ages are available at the Frank Sarris Public Library.
FSPL Book Club
The theme for this meeting will be: American Presidents (and don’t forget the First Ladies!). The books are located on the shelf next to the main circulation desk. If interested, patrons are asked to register at the main Circulation desk so space and seating can be planned. Wednesday 9/9, 12 p.m.
#FSPLonline Schedule
Find us on YouTube at FSPLonline
Note: The below schedule takes effect starting August 31.
Mondays
11 a.m.
Mundo Mondays – An all-ages (with a focus on Pre-K – Elementary) online storytime devoted to exploring and celebrating the differences and similarities between people all over the world. By sharing stories, we learn to understand and empathize with others regardless of culture or appearance.
Tuesdays
11 a.m.
Pre-K Discovery – This is a virtual storytime for ages 4-5. Your child will enjoy stories, discover numbers and letters, and develop their vocabulary. Each program is a chance for them to practice kindergarten readiness skills.
Wednesdays
11 a.m.
Wiggles & Giggles Live – A Facebook live program for ages 2-5. Tune in with your little ones to stretch, sing and dance. This program introduces new vocabulary and focuses on movement while developing gross motor, listening and social skills.
Thursdays
11 a.m.
Escuelita – An online storytime bridging English and Spanish, combining music, literacy and movement. Building secondary language skills and promoting social skills, all while developing gross and ﬁne motor skills. Escuelita is designed for ages two up to Pre-K. With easy access and no time constraints, Escuelita is another way to promote family time.
Fridays
8 p.m.
Bedtime Stories – A virtual storytime for all! Snuggle up with your little ones as we sing songs, learn lullabies and listen to stories that focus on the bedtime ritual. Ages: 1-5.
Saturdays
11 a.m.
Family Story Time – An all-ages online storytime where you’ll share songs, stories and fun with a different member of our children’s programming staff each week.
Online Resources
Flipster
With Flipster, you can read popular magazines on your computer, mobile device or tablet. You’ll find magazines covering current events, cooking, celebrities, human-interest stories, beauty, wellness and more. To access, enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number. Happy reading!
Kanopy
Kanopy is an on-demand film streaming service that allows FSPL cardholders free access to start streaming films instantly. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers. Stream up to eight available movies each month. To access, create an account with Kanopy, verify your email address and then enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number.
Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in subjects such as English, cake decorating, meditation, dog training, bullying, homeschooling, Quickbooks, how to use an iPad, parenting and more! Over 500 online courses are available 24/7. You can access these free continuing education courses anywhere anytime through a WiFi connection. To get started, new users are asked to enter their library barcode number. When entering your Frank Sarris Public Library barcode number, please put “FSPL” in front of your library barcode number (ex. FSPL##############).
Overdrive eBooks
Use your computer, iPad, Kindle, Nook, or tablets to borrow for free – anytime, anywhere – eBooks, audiobooks and more using Overdrive and your Frank Sarris Public Library card. The library is at your fingertips – available 24/7! This resource is also available as the Libby app.
Additional information on resources and services can be found at franksarrislibrary.org.
Hours:
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Parking: Our entrance and parking lot are behind the library and accessible from Murdock Street.