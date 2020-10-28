The defense played exceptionally well, helping the Big Macs overcome three turnovers and setting up the game-winning drive by recording a safety when Auston Mankey made a tackle in the end zone.
Down 17-0, the kickoff return team got Canon-Mac on the board with Chris Davis Jr. returning the Lebo kick 89 yards for a touchdown.
After the defense held again and Mt. Lebanon missed a 41-yard field goal attempt, Deuce Lyons hit Chris Davis Jr. on a slant that was taken 64 yards for another touchdown.
Trading possessions, halfway through the 4th quarter, Lyons pinned the Blue Devils inside their own 1-yard line, setting up the safety.
Anthony Finney returned the kick down to the Blue Devil 36 yard line with the ensuing kickoff. With time ticking away, a combination of tough running by Ryan Angott and a Lyons to Finney key third-down conversion pass to set up 1st and Goal – led to a 3rd and 6 touchdowns run by fullback David Mowod. A Lyons to Dane Matuscin connection added the two-point conversion the make the score 24-17 Big Macs with 1:41 to go.
Finney drove the kickoff into the end zone, and the defense forced a turnover on downs with 0:26 left to play, securing the Big Macs first win over Mt. Lebanon in 13 years.
Steelers Coach of the Week – Week 2
According to the letter the Steelers sent Coach Evans:
“This is a program that we are very proud of and recognizes the hard work and dedication that you and your staff have to the young men in our region on and off the field.
We would like to honor you on Steelers.com and our Youth Football social media channels this week. We will also invite you to join other 2020 Coach of the Week winners to an event TBD in the spring or summer of 2021.
Your football program will receive a $1,000 donation from the Steelers and the NFL Foundation; you also will receive a Steelers Coach of the Week cap, as well as a framed certificate signed by coach Mike Tomlin and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.”
Below is the information the Steelers shared on their website and social media about Coach Evans:
Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan High School – After falling behind by 17 points, the Big Macs got a big spark from a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, which led to 24 unanswered points and an upset win over No. 4 ranked Mt. Lebanon. Canon McMillan scored on 6-yard run in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback over the Blue Devils 24-17 in Class 6A conference action. Coach Evans is in his 6th year of leading the Big Macs after serving 16 years as a college assistant.