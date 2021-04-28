Head coach Mike Evans says that the Canon-McMillan Big Macs football team reached out to the Canonsburg Food Bank to get more involved. Before COVID-19, they assisted, but not at the level he thought they should. Evans says that the number one goal of this program is to make better young men through the game. He says the program is more significant than just football – it’s about building integrity and character in these young men and teaching them to prioritize academics and service to others.
“We believe that community service and helping others is part of the process. Our QB Club has taken a leading role in attempting to find opportunities for our young men to be of service within our community. It is an initiative we started four to five years ago.” he says.
Evans hopes that volunteering at Canonsburg Food Bank is something they will do every month. In the past, the team has helped with the Salvation Army and the Humane Society. The Big Macs have also cleaned parks and worked community events, including installing smoke alarms throughout housing in Canonsburg a few years ago.
“We are always looking for opportunities and would like to take on a large project or two this summer in addition to the food bank. It’s the right thing to do – we believe in being of service and helping our community. Our kids are fighting hard to be a source of pride for their hometown – on and off the field.”
Congratulations to Evans and the Canon-McMillan Football Team on this fantastic act of community service!