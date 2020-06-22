Congratulations to the following Big Mac band students for successfully auditioning for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra!
Olivia Nixon: first chair trombone
Aaron Fulton: first chair french horn
Jackson Kowalczyk: first chair percussion
Ty Lewis: second chair trumpet
The students had to compete through several levels of auditions to make it to this point. Due to COVID-19, the most recent step was changed from a live audition to a video audition. The Festival was canceled.
It was originally scheduled to be in the Poconos at Kalahari Resorts.
They are now eligible to compete for a spot in All-East Ensemble, which is scheduled for spring 2021.
Deanna Grandstaff, music, band and chorus teacher at Cecil and Muse, and the entire district are so proud of these students.
“This is an incredible achievement for not only the high school but our entire Canon-McMillan music department. We are all so proud of these talented musicians!”