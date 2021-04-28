As president of your borough council, it gives me great pleasure to take this opportunity to share with you the progress made, along with new initiatives underway, in Canonsburg.
By working together with community members, private companies, investor and organizations, new multimillion-dollar investments and job opportunities have been brought into our community through the addition of the following: Ameri-Precision Metals, ARC Human Services, Scarmazzi Homes, Renovation of PNC Bank, Renovation of A.L. Colaizzo Building, Washington Health System Family Medicine Center in addition to a new winery, bar, barbershops, service and retail establishments.
We have learned through this past year that there is a shift from working and living in large cities to smaller towns and communities. Canonsburg has experienced this shift through a dramatic increase in home values and sales in 2020. To provide the amenities and opportunities desired for our current and future residents, focus on the growth and enhancement of our downtown district is of great importance.
In anticipation of the revitalization of our downtown area, the borough purchased the vacant Eagles Lodge on North Central Avenue and a nursing home on Greenside Avenue. Plans are now underway for the construction of a new parking garage and development in these areas.
Also, the director of economic development position was created and fulfilled for the development of our business district. Local individuals with renovation plans have now purchased multiple buildings in the downtown district. A Downtown Facade Improvement Grant Program has been created along with an LSA Grant acquired for this program, and discussions with county commissioners and Washington County Redevelopment are taking place regarding investment in our community and the location of new businesses in town.
It is your council’s responsibility to provide a safe, vibrant, and thriving community for its residents. Your feedback, help and involvement are an essential part of this revitalization journey. By working together, the momentum and progress we are experiencing now will continue and ensure Canonsburg’s successful future.