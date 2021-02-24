Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21 at the truck bay at One Greenside Ave., Canonsburg.
To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org and click the “Log In” button. Once the new window opens, choose “Donor Login” or “New Donor” and search with group code F0050052. Appointments can also be made by calling, 412-209-7000.
To save time, participants can complete their health history questionnaire online on the same day as their donation. To complete the questionnaire, visit vitalant.org, select “Donate” and then “Health History Questionnaire.”
Participants should bring their completed form to the appointment. Appointments are recommended for participation in this blood drive.
Vitalant is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. For more information, visit vitalant.org/antibodytest.