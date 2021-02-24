Canon-McMillan High School art students will be recognized for their accomplishments at the upcoming Scholastic Art and Writing Competition of Southwestern Pennsylvania. The ceremony will be held virtually this year in March.
Gina Cowser, a junior, received a Gold Key and an American Vision Award, the highest level of achievement on the regional level, for her painting entitled “A Morning with Him.” She also received an additional Gold Key for her mixed-media piece entitled “Through the Eyes of Oizys.”
Another junior, Ava Luksis, also received a Gold Key and an American Vision Award for her drawing entitled “How I Perceive Myself to Be.”
Justin Egizio, a senior, received two Gold Keys. One for his portfolio of eight works entitled “Discover the Unknown,” and the other for his drawing entitled “Creativity Portrait.”
Additionally, seniors Sarah Pointek and Jameson Skiles received Gold Keys for their pieces. Pointek’s drawing was entitled “Can’t Escape” and Skiles’ painting was entitled “Enough.”
The last gold key awarded was to junior Dylan Haggerty, who submitted a digital art piece entitled “Confrontation.”
The students’ Gold Key work will be forwarded to New York for national level adjudication.
Winners of a Silver Key for distinguished achievement on the regional level were:
n Sarah Pointek, senior, for her drawing, “Footsteps;”
n Avamaria Sepe, senior, for her painting, “Abbey Road;”
Honorable mentions were:
n Krysta Bell, junior, “Portrait of My Hero, Paul Bish,” drawing;
n Kendyl Boone, junior, “Agony,” painting;
n Katherine Kerrigan, senior, “Making History,” editorial cartoon;
n Ava Konton, sophomore, “A House Divided Against Itself,” painting;
n Sarah Pointek, senior, “Always By My Side,” drawing;
n Sarah Pointek, senior, “Watchfulness Within Society,” portfolio of eight pieces;
n Preston Sears, senior, “Distorted Self Portrait,” drawing;
n Hailey Shumate, senior, “Distracted,” painting;
n Hailey Shumate, senior, “Flower Field,” drawing;
n Hailey Shumate, senior, “Free,” painting;
n Madison Walloch, freshman, “Two Koi’s,” drawing.