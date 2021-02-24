Washington Hospital contacted Canon-McMillan School District nurse Terry Green about the Certified School Nurses receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
Washington Hospital was contacting all of the school nurses in Washington County.
Three of C-M district school nurses received the vaccination at Washington Hospital, Sue Vulcano, Nicole LoGreco-Joos and Terry Green. The nurses contracted through Canonsburg Hospital and Allegheny Health Network (AHN) were offered the vaccine through AHN.
The CM nurses feel lucky to be able to continue to do what they love while keeping everyone safe.
“We feel very fortunate to be able to continue providing care while ensuring our personal safety, and the safety of those around us,” the nurses said in a statement. “The pandemic is out of control, and we need to do our part to help contain this deadly virus. In addition to wearing masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing, the vaccine is the responsible thing to do to help to end the global pandemic.”
The Canon-McMillan School District nurses were part of Phase 1-A of the vaccination plan and the district is looking forward to when Phase 1-B of vaccinations is scheduled.