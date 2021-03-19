By Scott Beveridge
A new coffee shop in the Mon Valley pours a nitro ice brew that will certainly deliver a caffeine buzz.
It comes from Phoenix Roasters in Duluth, Ga., and Camel Coffee Co. is the only outlet that serves it in the region, said Kalie Davis-Llewellyn, who owns the shop with her husband, Mike Llewellyn.
“My husband and I are coffee lovers,” said Davis-Llewellyn, an elementary school teacher in the Brownsville Area School District. Her husband is the district’s business manager.
The ice coffee from Georgia contains four times as much caffeine as the average cup of Joe, she said.
The business opened in January in a former diner on Route 201 near the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Co. The fire company also receives a share of the sales of Camel’s Firehouse blend.
“We saw an opportunity on a busy road, Davis-Llewellyn said. “It’s been going really well.”
The name of the business was inspired by her Syrian heritage and a grandmother who was obsessed with the animal. Camels also dominate the interior design of the shop.
The shop also sells a healthy assortment of pastries, meat-stuffed Syrian bread and pepperoni rolls.
“Our spinach pies are excellent,” Davis-Llewellyn said.
The shop also sells the Intelligentsia brand from Chicago, and runs fundraisers for their school district and various churches.