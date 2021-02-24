The following Canon-McMillan Senior High School band students were invited to be a part of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 1 Band. The students are:
n Olivia Nixon, bass trombone, first chair;
n Emily Sinclair, clarinet, third chair;
n Florence Bergeron, clarinet, seventh chair;
n Anna Helfer, clarinet, eighth chair tie;
n Ava Konton, clarinet, eight chair tie;
n Noah Paviloda, bass clarinet, third chair;
n Hanna O-Bosky, contra-alto clarinet.
“Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) is an affiliate of the 65,000-plus member National Association for Music Education (NAfME),” according to a release on the PMEA wesbite.
“PMEA is a service organization for music education in the Commonwealth. The membership includes those engaged in music instruction at all levels, from preschool through college and university, retired educators, as well as those in the music industry.”
District 1 is comprised of more than 550 band students from Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland Counties.