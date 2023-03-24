Washington Health System is training the next generation of healthcare employees in-house. Those looking for quality, hands-on education can even get paid while completing their coursework.

Employing more than 2,000 highly trained medical professionals, WHS provides healthcare services at more than 40 off-site locations throughout three counties. In addition, WHS has diagnostic centers, outpatient care facilities, the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center, the Center for Recovery and Wellness and hospice care, all working together to provide excellent patient and family-centered care.

