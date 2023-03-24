Shopping for a new car or truck should be fun, but the experience is often difficult and frustrating. J.D. Power has created the Dealer of Excellence Program to address this challenge and help customers identify leading retailers who will go the extra mile.
The J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence Program recognizes dealerships nationwide for their outstanding sales experience, distinguishing them as high performers within the car industry.
According to their company website, when customers visit a dealership designated as a J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence, they can be confident the sales team will be just as committed to providing an exceptional customer experience as they are to selling a vehicle.
South Hills , located at 2760 Washington Road in Peters Township, has been recognized as a J.D. Power 2023 Dealer of Excellence.
South Hills was the only Lincoln dealership in Pennsylvania to win the Dealer of Excellence this year.
“The top 10 percent of the dealerships in the country get this award,” said Jeff Innes, general sales manager. “We were actually a little bit surprised when we found out. It is based on our sales experience. We have a great management team here. I’ve been here 25 years. My manager’s been here 23 years; my finance manager has been here over 10 years. We have a pretty good base of returning customers because of how they have been treated.”
Innes said South Hills Lincoln is a family-owned dealership which allows it to give customers the best deal possible.
“We have local ownership,” he said. “It gives us a little more flexibility with working with our customers. It makes them feel a little bit more comfortable wanting to come back and be repeat customers versus feeling pressure from other dealerships.”
South Hills Lincoln aims to be the number one automotive solution for Lincoln drivers throughout Pittsburgh, Washington, Bethel Park and Carnegie.
The dealership is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We accomplish that goal by offering a great selection of new and used luxury cars and SUVs, no-stress auto financing and exceptional auto service and repairs. That way, you can take care of your many automotive needs all under one roof,” Innes said.
Innes said if a new vehicle isn’t in the cards, customers can browse their current selection of certified pre-owned Lincoln models and used cars from top automakers.
Innes said South Hills Lincoln is also proud to be a trusted source for Lincoln maintenance and repairs for area owners.
“Our service center is led by experienced technicians that always provide first-rate service while only using genuine parts and accessories for quality assurance,” he said.
Innes said South Hills Lincoln also offers loaner vehicles for customers getting their cars serviced at the dealership.
“We expanded our loaner program where we have approximately 35 Lincoln loaner cars here on the premises,” he said.
Innes said Lincoln loaners can be dropped off at a customer’s front door.
“That’s part of our courtesy for our customers,” he said.
Innes said another specialty for customers is hand-washed cars.
“All of our cars that come for service are hand-washed,” he said. “We don’t have a car wash here. We hand wash every car that comes through here before the customers get it back.”
Innes said Lincoln plans to debut electric vehicles in 2024 to accompany its hybrid fleet.
He said South Hills Lincoln is preparing for those changes by expanding its service department and installing charging stations as well.
“We are planning on doing some infrastructure work in the coming year,” he said. “We’re trying to expand to be able to better serve these customers in the future. We are also putting in charging stations in the service department in preparation for Lincoln debuting EVs in 2024.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.