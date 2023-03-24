Shopping for a new car or truck should be fun, but the experience is often difficult and frustrating. J.D. Power has created the Dealer of Excellence Program to address this challenge and help customers identify leading retailers who will go the extra mile.

The J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence Program recognizes dealerships nationwide for their outstanding sales experience, distinguishing them as high performers within the car industry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In