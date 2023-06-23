Dr. Don Ravasio, an orthopedic surgeon at Washington Health System, knew at an early age that medicine would be his profession of choice.

“My interest in health and medicine started at a very young age,” said Ravasio, who sees patients at WHS Outpatient Center – Neighbor Health in Washington and the WHS Medical Plaza in Peters Township. “I had an unusual passion for human anatomy and how our bodies worked. Getting into health care was just a natural fit to fuel that passion. The appeal of orthopedic surgery is directly related to my passion for human anatomy. There can’t be anything better than being given the opportunity to fix a part of a body that the good Lord created that has been broken or injured. It’s the greatest profession anyone could have.”

