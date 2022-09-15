Over the last decade, Pennsylvania has become a leader in supplying the United States with reliable, affordable, and clean energy used to power communities across the country. While clearly beneficial for our national economy, the harnessing of Pennsylvania’s abundant natural resources has provided an economic resurgence to our local economies, particularly in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Our state and country have experienced an energy renaissance that has brought revitalization to our local communities, and that should not be overlooked. 

The Greater Pittsburgh Region and Washington County have benefitted directly from the extraction and transportation of natural gas as well. Private sector business investment has created thousands of sustainable jobs in our area and millions of dollars in tax revenue for our local school districts, local governments, and our state. The advantages created by the energy industry have benefitted communities across our region. 

