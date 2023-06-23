The main line of the Montour Trail, which spans 47 miles from Coraopolis to Clairton, is flat and easy to navigate for hikers, bikers and anyone who wants to spend time in the outdoors. Developed along the bed of the Montour Railroad, revitalized former railroad structures create a visually stimulating trail experience and are an ideal complement to the natural beauty of the shady, wooded landscape. The 760-foot-long viaduct in McDonald stretches over a valley and provides breathtaking views. Another rehabilitated railroad structure is the Chartiers Creek High Bridge, the third longest bridge on the Montour Trail. With three tunnels, also former railroad structures, the Montour Trail is known as one of the best tunnel trails in Pennsylvania.
Be sure to stop at The Tandem Connection bike and running shop at the Montour trailhead in Hendersonville to take a break, grab a slice of pizza and enjoy some ice cream before you finish your day on the trail. The Montour Trail crosses the Panhandle Trail, another gem in the county’s trail system in McDonald, an official Pennsylvania “Trail Town.” While at the crossroads, visit the red brick McDonald Trail Station and History Center. A docent is on-site on the weekends to assist visitors as they tour the History Center featuring McDonald and surrounding areas from the early 1770s to the 1960s. The Trail Station also hosts a large farmers market every Saturday from July through the end of September and is also a big draw to both locals and visitors to the community.
